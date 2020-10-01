Southwest Topeka apartment complex tenant speaks about early morning fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Investigators are trying to figure out what happened in an early morning apartment fire that left one injured Thursday at Whitehall Apartments near I-470 and Gage.

The fire started in the kitchen of one of the second floor units. Firefighters said they helped several people escaped.

“I looked outside when I heard glass breaking,” tenant Jennifer Smith said. “I pulled my curtain back and saw a glow on his deck and it wasn’t making sense. Then I looked up and above my bedroom window was on fire.”

The fire caused $125,000 in damages. Firefighters are also working to figure out why smoke detectors didn’t go off.

