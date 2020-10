TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday, leaving one firefighter injured with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews were called to 2406 SW Golf View Dr. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from a single story wood frame house. Damages are estimated at roughly $100,000.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.