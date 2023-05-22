TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction season is in full swing around the Capital City.

This weekend the area saw closures along westbound I-70 in Downtown Topeka and Monday marked the start of a month-long lane closures in southwest Topeka.

The City of Topeka began closures of the outside lanes on Monday. The city says it’s the first phase of a mill and overlay project all along 29th from Wanamaker to Arrowhead.

KSNT 27 News spoke with one of the managers for a local business that’s directly impacted by these closures, they tell us this project has been a long time coming.

“These roads have always been kinda wibbly wonky, never been a big fan of them,” Sheridan Manager Brady McGivern said. “I’m very glad they’re finally getting fixed. I first noticed it on my way to work this morning, I saw that a lane on each side of the road was closed. Me and some of my coworkers inside were talking about it, hopefully that it might slow us down so we could get a good head start on things today. Evidently it has not, we are just as busy as we would be.”

According to a City of Topeka traffic engineering tech, the closure will be in place for around two weeks. After that wraps up, work will switch over to the inside lanes for another two weeks. That project is of course subject to weather changes.