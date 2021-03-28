Southwest Topeka shooting under investigation Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday in southwest Topeka, near Crestview Park.

Police were called to 29th and Atwood, when residents heard multiple gunshots. Officers said two cars shot at each other and then drove off. They found nine shell casings in the street.

One Topeka resident said he was surprised to hear this happen today.

“This is a nice quiet neighborhood with a lot of kids. A lot of stuff going on,” said Craig Strever, a southwest Topeka resident. “We just don’t need to have people shooting each other going through our neighborhood.”

If you know anything about this shooting, police are asking that you call them at 785-368-9400.