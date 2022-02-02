TOPEKA (KSNT) A space heater is being blamed for a Wednesday morning fire in Topeka that did $18,000 worth of damage.

Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said a structure fire at 880 S.E. Rice just after 3:30 a.m. was “more than likely” caused by a space heater. When firefighters arrived, they found moderate smoke coming out of the front window. Firefighters successfully kept the fire contained in one room.

According to Harrison, firefighters did a primary search looking for occupants but learned the residents were able to get out on their own, unharmed.

Investigators estimated $12,000 worth of damage to the structure and $6,000 loss to contents.