Space heaters to blame for 52,000 house fires: Here's how you can use them safely

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Space heaters are to blame for 52,000 house fires across the country, between 2012 and 2016, according to the National Fire Protection Association. But there are ways you can keep your home and family safe, while using a space heater.

Most of us have used a space heater at some point. Christine Burdick used one to heat her home after her furnace went out.

But, the small heater can come with big dangers.

The National Fire Protection Association also said space heaters cause two out of five house fires.

"It's insane!" said Burdick. "It...that's a lot of fires."

On Thursday, a house in central Topeka caught on fire because of one. In December, a house in Hoyt was destroyed because of a heating lamp.

But can you still use your space heater? The fire department says you can use them safely by unplugging the heater after use, and not using an extension cord, are a few ways to cut down on potential house fires.

"We also want to make sure we don't put any rugs, or anything over the top of that cord," said Fire Marshall Michael Martin. "Because we don't want it to attain any heat. One of the things that we need people to look at is that we always have a three foot barrier around those space heaters."

When shopping for a space heater, look for one that comes with automatic off switches, timers and sensors that turn off the heater if it falls over. A local Topeka hardware store, Roach Hardware, says the best place to put the heater is on the floor.

"You need it as safe and stable as possible," said manager Roxann Wright. "And putting it up on top of something, you're just running a risk of it getting bumped."

For Christine, she said she's going to be more careful about how she heats her home, and she will now warn other people of the dangers.

"So I'm going to be like, 'hey, did you check your cord? Did you check your plug in?'"