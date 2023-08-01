TOPEKA (KSNT)- The summer is already ending and that means it’s time to start getting geared up for school.

Washburn University is preparing by hosting a special registration event this upcoming Saturday, August 5. At the event, prospective students will have the opportunity to learn more and ask questions about life at Washburn. Also, they are offered a free application and an opportunity to choose a class schedule on the spot.

“The full gamut of about 50 people waiting to help you and welcome you to our community of learning and make sure we put you on the right path towards success,” said Dr. Alan Bearman, the vice president for strategic student enrollment management and student success at Washburn University.

As far as enrollment goes this year, Dr. Bearman says the numbers look good.

“The numbers are looking good,” Dr. Bearman said. “We are cautiously optimistic that we are going to have a strong year.”

So, if you are interested in attending the walk-in enrollment event to hear more about the services and educational opportunities Washburn provides, head to the Morgan Hall Welcome Center on the universities’ campus. It will start at 9 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 1.

To hear more about scholarship opportunities at Washburn and enrollment opportunities you can watch the full interview with Dr. Bearman above.

To learn more about how you can enroll at Washburn, click here to access its website.