Special prosecutor charges Kansas Senator Vic Miller with DUI

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A special prosecutor has filed charges against a Kansas senator Tuesday morning.

Franklin County Attorney Brandon Jones charged Senator Vic Miller with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense. This is a class B misdemeanor in Kansas. If convicted, Miller faces up to six months in prison, 100 hours of public service or a $1,000 fine.

Topeka police arrested Miller, a Topeka Democrat, after they said they found him with a car in a ditch near I-70 and Southeast Carnahan Road in May 2019.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay referred the case to Jones because he has worked with Miller in the past. Jones said no court date has been set at this time.