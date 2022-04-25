TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several law enforcement agencies teamed up for a two-day operation in Topeka and Shawnee County in an effort to reduce crime in the area.

The operation focused on finding people with warrants, repeat offenders and checking on registered offenders’ reported status. To see the result of this operation, see the chart below:

(Courtesy Photo/Topeka Police Department)

“On behalf of the brave men and women of the Topeka Police Department, I would like to thank

all of our local, state and federal partners for their participation in this crime reduction initiative

in the capital city,” said Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles.

Agencies that participated in this operation included:

Topeka Police Department

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

Federal Bureau of Investigation

United States Probation Office

United States Marshals Service

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Topeka Fire Department Investigators

Kansas Highway Patrol

Shawnee County Department of Corrections

Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center

Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office

“This operation allowed multiple law enforcement agencies to join forces and focus on reducing crime in our community,” said Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill said. “We appreciate our partnership with other law enforcement agencies as well as our community as a whole. Partnerships like these are what truly make Shawnee County safer for all our community members.”