TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several law enforcement agencies teamed up for a two-day operation in Topeka and Shawnee County in an effort to reduce crime in the area.
The operation focused on finding people with warrants, repeat offenders and checking on registered offenders’ reported status. To see the result of this operation, see the chart below:
“On behalf of the brave men and women of the Topeka Police Department, I would like to thank
all of our local, state and federal partners for their participation in this crime reduction initiative
in the capital city,” said Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles.
Agencies that participated in this operation included:
- Topeka Police Department
- Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- United States Probation Office
- United States Marshals Service
- Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
- Topeka Fire Department Investigators
- Kansas Highway Patrol
- Shawnee County Department of Corrections
- Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center
- Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office
“This operation allowed multiple law enforcement agencies to join forces and focus on reducing crime in our community,” said Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill said. “We appreciate our partnership with other law enforcement agencies as well as our community as a whole. Partnerships like these are what truly make Shawnee County safer for all our community members.”