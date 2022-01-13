Kansas car show to feature specialized police vehicles

A shot of one of the exhibits in the collection, a sculpture of a Plymouth Superbird. (Matthew Johnstone)

MANHATTAN KS (KSNT) – A Manhattan car museum is teaming up with local law enforcement to showcase some specialized police vehicles that aren’t seen by the public on a normal basis.

The Midwest Dream Car Collection is partnering up with the Riley County Police Department for the third year in a row for an exclusive showing of several specialized police vehicles. According to Kimberly Huebner, the Sales and Marketing manager for the collection, RCPD will be bringing in an armored BearCat vehicle typically used by S.W.A.T. teams, a K-9 unit vehicle and possibly even an SUV used to store and operate RCPD’s drones.

These specialized police vehicles will be shown at the Midwest Dream Car Collection which is located at 3007 Anderson Ave. in Manhattan from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15. The event is free to the public and people hoping to attend are encouraged to wear a mask.

“It’s an opportunity for Manhattan community members to connect with police officers and see their vehicles up close,” Huebner said.

The Midwest Car Collection is owned by Ward and Brenda Morgan and has 65 cars on display throughout the year which range from 1907 all the way up to modern day supercars. Their mission is to share the love of vehicles through a unique automotive collection and visitor experience that will appeal to all.

To learn more about the Midwest Car Collection, visit their website here.