TOPEKA (KSNT) – A longtime Capital City bar and grill is set to reopen soon under new owners in southwest Topeka.

Speck’s Bar & Grill is under new ownership following the exit of its former owner. KSNT 27 News visited the bar and grill and spoke with the new leadership team about their plans for the business.

The previous owner of Speck’s Bar & Grill, Debbie Harrod, told KSNT 27 News last month she would be handing over ownership of the business to some new faces. When asked why she was getting out of the bar business, Harrod said she was tired and ready to embrace retirement.

Dayshaun Carr alongside Darian Mikoleit and Pavin Cole are the new co-owners of the bar and grill. Carr, who said he is a newcomer to the bar industry and has previous experience in consulting, is looking forward to the grand opening of the revitalized Speck’s.

“We knew Debbie was tired and needed help,” Carr said. “We want to make this [Speck’s] a Topeka staple and bring everything back to life.”

Alongside some new “twists and turns,” Carr said he and the other new owners hope to keep everything the same, including keeping the name in place. Some new things that will be coming to the bar and grill include a happy hour, themed nights for sports and “Washburn Wednesday’s” for college students from the nearby university.

“We’re still ironing out what we want to do for Washburn students on Wednesdays. You can expect more to come soon,” Carr said.

The huge Speck’s burger, a recognizable and classic feature of the bar and grill, will also be sticking around. However, the owners expect to add some new items to the menu to join the Speck’s burger.

Carr said he wanted to bring more of a “sports bar vibe” to Speck’s with the addition of several new TVs and some new liquor on tap. He said some partnerships are in the works with local bars to feature their brews at Speck’s, but nothing is set in stone yet.

“Honestly, I’m looking to see what we can bring to the community and college students,” Carr said. “I think we can build a community of regulars and serve good food and drinks. It’ll be nice to bring life back to a name that everybody knows in town.”

Carr said the grand opening of Speck’s Bar & Grill will be on Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. with live music starting at 3 a.m. and running to 9 p.m. Regular hours for the bar moving forward will be from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday. The bar will be closed Sundays until August. You can find Speck’s at 2105 SW Mission Ave.