JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a two-county car chase with speeds that exceeded 100 mph, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lucas Michael Kitchkommie (Courtesy Photo/Jackson County Jail)

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said his office got a call about a possible intoxicated person driving recklessly on US 75 in Shawnee County. That is when, according to Morse, his deputies spotted a 2008 Kia Sorento northbound on US 75 in southern Jackson County traveling at speeds over 100 mph.

Deputies chased the Sorento after it went westbound on 158th Road. The vehicle attempted to elude the authorities by driving through yards at an apartment complex. The chase ended on Buffalo Drive where Lucas Michael Kitchkommie, 42, of Mayetta was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Kitchkommie faces the following charges: