Spencer Duncan wins Topeka City Council seat by 13 votes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Spencer Duncan will join the Topeka City Council after beating out incumbent Councilman Jeff Coen.

The Shawnee County Board of Canvassers met on Thursday to count provisional ballots and certify election results.

Final results showed 1,087 votes for Duncan and 1,074 votes for Coen, a spread of less than one percent.

Duncan had a 14 vote lead on election night and after provisional votes were counted, he won by 13 votes.

Duncan will represent the 8th district, which includes parts of southwest Topeka.

In 2017, Duncan ran for Mayor of Topeka, narrowly losing to Michelle De La Isla.

Coen was first elected to the Topeka City Council in 2015.