TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has announced that it is seeing an increase in wire thefts from local street lights.

On May 31, the City of Topeka reported that its street lights were once again being targeted by thieves who are taking copper wire. This is not the first time that reports like this have come out: the City first reported the thefts on Aug. 26, 2021.

According to the Topeka Police Department, only valid City-marked trucks are allowed to perform work on street lights. Maintenance on street lights usually takes place during the day, Monday through Friday.

If you see any suspicious activity, report it to the TPD at 785-368-9551. You can also report thefts to telltpd@topeka.org or anonymously via Crime stoppers at 785-234-0007. Tips which lead to an arrest may be compensated with a reward.