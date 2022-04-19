JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Spike strips ended a high-speed chase in Jackson County following a pursuit between sheriff’s deputies and a Kansas City man.

Just before 11 p.m. on Monday night, Jackson County deputies pulled a vehicle over at US Highway 75 and 150th Road for a traffic violation. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to identify the man and woman in the car. In a statement Tuesday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies believed the man gave them false information.

Liberto Rey Rodriguez

The sheriff’s office said Liberto Rey Rodriguez sped away from the deputies traveling north on US Hwy 75. Rodriguez drove at a high rate of speed, and according to authorities, avoided spikes deployed by law enforcement at US 75 and 214th Road.

As the vehicle entered Holton city limits, the Holton Police Department set out spikes that Rodriguez ran over. In a statement to the media, the sheriff’s office said Rodriguez tried to maneuver around the spikes but was not successful. The car then went into a ditch and the female passenger stuck her hands out of the window. She was not arrested or taken into custody.

It was then that Rodriguez was identified and taken into custody. He faces the following charges:

Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement

Avoiding tire deflation devices

Reckless driving

Felony interference with law enforcement

Criminal restraint

Driving while suspended

Possession of stolen property

No proof of insurance

Expired registration

Rodriguez was also wanted by the Kansas Department of Corrections for a parole violation warrant for aggravated robbery, according to the sheriff’s office.