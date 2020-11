TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — West bound I-70 between I-470 and Auburn Road is down to one lane Wednesday night after a pallet of deer feed was spilled onto the highway, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The spilled deer feed resulted in two separate car crashes, leaving one injured.

KHP wants to remind people to make sure you remember to properly secure things you are hauling to avoid accidents in the future.

This is a developing story.