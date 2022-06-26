A boy watches fireworks as he celebrates the Fourth of July, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Stilwell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation announced the schedule for the Fourth of July annual festivities.

The Spirit of Kansas Fourth of July celebration is a tradition that has been in Shawnee County for over 20 years. The event will have a car show, golf tournaments, food, a blues festival, a fireworks display and more.

The golf tournaments at Cypress Ridge and Lake Shawnee courses include a $70 registration fee that covers your green fee, golf cart, beverage tickets, prizes and a food truck lunch. Registration must be completed online prior to the event. Registration opened June 1.

The Spirit of Kansas will begin at 8 a.m. on July 4. The full schedule can be seen below:

8 a.m. – Car Show Registration

9 a.m. – Car Show opens to the public

10 a.m. – Golf Tournaments at Cypress Ridge and Lake Shawnee courses (Click here for registration information)

11 a.m. – Blues Festival and food/craft vendors

10 p.m. – Spirit of Kansas fireworks display sponsored by Capitol Federal

There will be no shuttle buses so attendees will have to find their own rides to and from the event.