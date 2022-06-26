SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation announced the schedule for the Fourth of July annual festivities.
The Spirit of Kansas Fourth of July celebration is a tradition that has been in Shawnee County for over 20 years. The event will have a car show, golf tournaments, food, a blues festival, a fireworks display and more.
The golf tournaments at Cypress Ridge and Lake Shawnee courses include a $70 registration fee that covers your green fee, golf cart, beverage tickets, prizes and a food truck lunch. Registration must be completed online prior to the event. Registration opened June 1.
The Spirit of Kansas will begin at 8 a.m. on July 4. The full schedule can be seen below:
- 8 a.m. – Car Show Registration
- 9 a.m. – Car Show opens to the public
- 10 a.m. – Golf Tournaments at Cypress Ridge and Lake Shawnee courses (Click here for registration information)
- 11 a.m. – Blues Festival and food/craft vendors
- 10 p.m. – Spirit of Kansas fireworks display sponsored by Capitol Federal
There will be no shuttle buses so attendees will have to find their own rides to and from the event.