Spirit of Kansas event up in the air, county officials say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation announced Friday they don’t know what will happen to the Spirit of Kansas event this summer.

The Spirit of Kansas Festival is held every July 4th at Lake Shawnee.

There’s usually a car show, live music, and fireworks, but Parks and Rec says after talking with county leaders, stakeholders, and the COVID-19 Response Team, they will decide whether to cancel or reschedule the event by June 1.

They say that while while the governor’s plan to reopen Kansas includes a phasing out of restrictions on June 15, the phases of the governor’s plan are fluid and could change prior to July 4.