TOPEKA (KSNT) – Classic car enthusiasts will have something to get excited about, thanks to the upcoming Spirit of Kansas Festival.

Mike McLaughlin with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said in a press release that the festival will be happening on July 4 at Lake Shawnee. While a classic car show will be held during the festival, there will also be golf tournaments, blues music, food and craft vendors, a waterski show and a fireworks display to top it all off. The full schedule for the festival can be found below:

8 a.m. – car show registration

9 a.m. – car show at shelters four and five near Reynolds Lodge in Tinman Circle

10 a.m. – Spirit of Kansas Golf Tournaments, Lake Shawnee and Cypress Ridge Golf courses

10:30 a.m. – Color guard and national anthem

10:45 a.m. – Spirit dancer on stage behind Reynolds Lodge

11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Food and craft vendors next to Reynolds Lodge in Tinman Circle

11:15 a.m. – Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival presented by Topeka Blue Society

6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. – Waterski show (Shawnee County Boat & Ski Club

10 p.m. – Capitol Federal Fireworks Display (music simulcast on Majic 107.7)

Below you will find the Topeka Blues Society’s Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival lineup:

11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. – Mark Montgomery

Noon to 1 p.m. – “Stranded in the City”

1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – “Tas Cru”

2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Erin Coburn

4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. – Hadden Sayers

6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. – “GeminiiDragon”

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Chris “Bad News” Barnes & the “BluesBallers”

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. – “Josh Vowell Band”

