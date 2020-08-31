Spirit of Kansas fireworks show canceled

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation canceled the Spirit

of Kansas fireworks display for 2020 on Monday.

The display was scheduled for July 4, and then postponed to Sept. 11 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

“We did our best, working with the county commissioners and county health officials to

schedule the event safely, first on July 4 and then again in the fall,” said Tim Laurent, director of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. “However, an increase in COVID-19 cases each time made canceling the event in the interest of public health the prudent decision.”

Laurent noted that a recent increase in COVID-19 cases prompted the county health officer to issue a new set of restrictions. He says that made canceling the Spirit of Kansas the right call.

“Like so many other events that were canceled and will be missed this year due to the

pandemic, we look forward to holding the Spirit of Kansas next year and enjoying it even more,” said Laurent.