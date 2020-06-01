Spirit of Kansas fireworks show to go on, officials say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Spirit of Kansas fireworks show will still go on as planned, Shawnee County Parks & Recreation officials announced Monday.

Officials said after thoughtful consideration and consultation with county officials, they decided to go ahead with the Spirit of Kansas Capitol Federal Fireworks Display July 4 at Lake Shawnee.

Spirit of Kansas Golf Tournaments will start at 10 a.m. at Lake Shawnee Golf Course and Cypress Ridge Golf Course, according to a news release.

Other details of the day’s events are to be determined.