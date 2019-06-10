Spirit of Kansas just one of many options for July 4 celebrations
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Spirit of Kansas lives on thanks to some generous donors at Capitol Federal.
Shawnee County Parks and Recreation received a donation from Capitol federal today for the Spirit of Kansas fireworks display.
The $25,000 check kept the event afloat this year, as Randy Luebbe, Parks Service Director, thought the event might not happen.
"I really thought it was in jeopardy that we weren't even going to be able to have it," Luebbe said.
The event will be held on July 4 at Lake Shawnee.
This isn't the only fireworks display happening, look at the list below to get an idea of where you want to go to celebrate the fourth.
- Wamego - The City of Wamego will host a score of events, ending in their annual fireworks show at 10:00 p.m. See the list of events here.
- Topeka - Shawnee County Parks and Rec will hold the Spirit of Kansas fireworks display at 10:00 p.m. at Lake Shawnee. To see more details, click here.
- Emporia - The City of Emporia's fireworks display will begin at 9:45 p.m. To find more details, click here.
- Junction City - Junction City will hold a multiple day 4th of July celebration with music, food and fireworks at Heritage Park. To find more information, click here.