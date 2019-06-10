Spirit of Kansas just one of many options for July 4 celebrations

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Spirit of Kansas lives on thanks to some generous donors at Capitol Federal.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation received a donation from Capitol federal today for the Spirit of Kansas fireworks display.

The $25,000 check kept the event afloat this year, as Randy Luebbe, Parks Service Director, thought the event might not happen.

"I really thought it was in jeopardy that we weren't even going to be able to have it," Luebbe said.

The event will be held on July 4 at Lake Shawnee.

