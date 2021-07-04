Spirit of Kansas pyrotechnician explains how he lights up the sky

TOPEKA (KSNT) — About 50,000 people were expected to watch the Spirit of Kansas firework show at Lake Shawnee. But a lot more preparation goes into the show than what is seen from the sky.

The pyrotechnician in charge of the show, Marty Flickinger, said the show is actually not run by hand like some may think. A lot of hard work goes into the show and the prep work takes months. There is a lot of technology involved.

All of the fireworks are scripted out and set to music. The show is then controlled by a computer.

“On larger scale shows like this everything is computerized and it is all electronic and it is all wireless,” Flickinger said. “So we don’t have cables running around here. Every block of pyro like this one behind me has a wireless receiver. It’s a special network.”

The crew will be out at Lake Shawnee until 1 a.m. picking up the aftermath.