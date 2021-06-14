Spirit of Kansas returning to Lake Shawnee for 4th of July

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said the 24th Spirit of Kansas, Shawnee County’s annual 4th of July celebration, will return to Lake Shawnee this year. The festival was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
This year’s festival will feature a car show, golf tournament, blues festival, food trucks, fireworks display and more.
There won’t be any shuttle buses available this year. People are allowed to bring coolers of non-alcoholic beverages.
You can see the full schedule of events below:
- 9 a.m. – Car Show (8 a.m. registration) in Tinman Circle
- 10 a.m. Golf Tournaments at Lake Shawnee and Cypress Ridge Golf Courses
- 11 a.m. — Food and craft vendors open until 7:30 p.m.
- 11:30 a.m. – Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival begins at 11:30 a.m
- 6:30-7:45 p.m. – Shawnee County Boat & Ski Club’s Water Ski Show
- 10 p.m. – Capitol Federal Spirit of Kansas fireworks display synchronized to patriotic music on 107.7 FM