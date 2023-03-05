TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka spiritual center is providing healing techniques to anyone in the capital city.

Sacred Circle hosted its “Spirit Mind Body” fair on Saturday and Sunday. Vendors lined Ag Hall with many different healing practices. Massages, healing crystals and dreamcatchers were just a few of the products and services offered.

An event organizer says events like this allow people to discover new self-help methods.

“People don’t feel that they have to suffer alone,” organizer Nina Beaner said. “They don’t understand stuff going on in their life and they don’t have to be alone with a lot of like-minded people.”

The Spirit Mind Body fair returns to Topeka July 17th and 18th.