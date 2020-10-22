‘Spooktacular’ launches Thursday at Sunset Zoo in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunset Zoo in Manhattan is launching its annual Halloween event, “Spooktacular,” Thursday night.

The event usually brings in 4,000 to 6,000 visitors over two days, but organizers said they will be limiting admission due to the pandemic.

This year, “Spooktacular” will be spread out over 6 nights. Melissa Kirkwood, marketing and development officer at Sunset Zoo, said they will be only allowing 240 people in each event to help with social distancing.

“We will require masks, we know that many Halloween costumes might already have masks, and to maintain that social distancing,” Kirkwood said. “When you are outdoors, because we are an outdoor park, you may not have to have that mask on the entire time, but we do ask that you have it.”

Kirkwood said staff will be sanitizing the exhibits and “high touch” areas through out the event. Along with the other pandemic precautions, she said there will also be no trick or treating at “Spooktacular” this year.

“Traditionally we have had trick or treat stations that you pick up candy at, however, this year we will not have those stations,” Kirkwood said. “We will have a huge goodie bag for kiddos and parents if they want when you depart the zoo.”

“Spooktacular” runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday night through Tuesday night.

Saturday night’s event is already sold out.

Tickets are $3.50 for kids 12 and under and $5.50 for teens and adults.

Click here to buy a ticket. Tickets need to be bought in advance.