‘SPOOKtacular’ returns to Sunset Zoo in Manhattan this weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunset Zoo is bringing back its popular Halloween event “SPOOKtacular” this weekend. The event kicks off Friday night and runs through Saturday and Sunday.

Marketing & Development Officer Melissa Kirkwood said they expect to see 2,500 people each day. Sunset Zoo has been hosting Spooktacular for more than 25 years. During that time, she said it’s become a tradition for Manhattan families.

“It’s something the community looks forward to every year around Halloween time,” Kirkwood said. “You get a chance to come to the zoo in costume, get lots of candy through candy stations that are sprinkled throughout the zoo, see our animals, and have lots of fun while you’re here.”

The zoo is splitting families up into two-hour timeslots. Kirkwood said they plan to limit those groups to around 500 people.

Tickets must be bought in advance. They are $5.50 for adults/teens, $3.50 for kids ages 3-12, and kids under 3 are free. Click here to buy tickets.