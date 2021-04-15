“Sporting Clays for RMHC” fundraiser supporting Topeka Ronald McDonald House scheduled for Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The “Robert Lagree Memorial Sporting Clays for RMHC” fundraiser will be held Saturday. Proceeds from the annual fundraiser will go to support the Ronald McDonald House in Topeka.

The fundraiser is being held at Ravenwood Lodge at 10147 Southwest 61st Street outside of Topeka. The course includes around a dozen stations. At each station, shooters aim at clay targets launched into the air.

Ravenwood Lodge owner Ken Corbet describes it as “golf with a shotgun”.

“It’s kind of like a NASCAR race,” Corbet said. “You think you are in the lead and then a wheel drops off. You hear a lot of smack and you hear a lot of smack back. It’s good for comradery and teamwork, and it’s a lot of fun for families to do.”

Reporter James Ryan shooting clays with the instruction of Bev Corbet

Ravenwood Lodge owner Ken Corbet shooting clay targets

Mindee Reece, CEO and Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Kansas, said that 60 people are currently signed up for the event. She said they are hoping to have more than 100 entries by Saturday.

The “Robert Lagree Memorial Sporting Clays for RMHC” fundraiser is 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday at Ravenwood Lodge. Click here to register online.

A silent online auction is being held along with the fundraiser. More than 100 donated items are up for auction. Bidding closes at 12:00 p.m. Saturday. Click here to register and browse the items.

Winning bidders may collect their items at the Ronald McDonald House at 825 SW Buchanan Street any day next week Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily.