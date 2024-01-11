Context: The above video was published on Jan. 4, 2024 through KSNT’s Capitol Bureau.

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino & Resort is inviting Kansans to come down to Mayetta for the grand opening of its sportsbook later this month.

The casino will hold the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new betting area at 1 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the hotel lobby area. This is the first locally-owned sportsbook in Kansas.

It features 10 up-to-date sports betting kiosks where people can place wages on their favorite teams. The area is filled with TVs, food and drinks to enhance guest experiences. Nexstar’s Kansas Capitol Bureau visited the inauguration of the casino’s sportsbook on Jan. 4.

“We’re thrilled to launch the only locally-owned sportsbook in Kansas!” said Sportsbook Manager Kyle Sipe. “Our first-class betting product combined with premier resort amenities will provide guests an unparalleled sports betting experience.”

You can learn more about the casino’s sportsbook area by clicking here. The kiosks are open 24/7 with hours of operation as follows:

Sunday – 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday – 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tuesday – 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Wednesday – closed

Thursday – 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday – 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to midnight

