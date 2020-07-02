Spotted alligator not from Manhattan Reptile World, owner says

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Another alligator spotted Thursday morning at Wildcat Creek is not from Manhattan Reptile World, the store owner said.

Manhattan Reptile World owner Colin Cudney said the alligator spotted at Wildcat Creek Thursday morning is much smaller than Pebbles, the female alligator that died in a trap in June. The missing alligator still believed to be alive is bigger than Pebbles.

“Just by looking at the size of it, I truly believe its not mine,” Cudney said. “Beauregard is still out there, he is the biggest of the two.”

The second alligator was spotted between South Manhattan Avenue and Pecan Circle near Wildcat Creek. It is still on the loose, according to a Manhattan Parks and Recreation Facebook post.

The store owner also said he does not want people to think there is an alligator infestation. He said the alligators that have been spotted will not likely live past the fall season.