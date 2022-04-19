TOPEKA (KSNT)– Prevention and Resiliency Services, otherwise known as PARS, is hosting a Drug Trends Training Session for parents, educators and anyone interested in brushing up on the topics.

The training is meant for anyone who wants to get a better understanding of drug trends pertaining to young adults. This includes popular drugs being used right now, marketing and paraphernalia related to those drugs, as well as how to spot certain risk factors or signs that your child or student is abusing substances.

Lynn Smith is the host of the training session, and he says this session will help parents and educators learn to facilitate conversations with young people about substance abuse.

“It might be an opportunity to have dialogue, to have a conversation, to ask them, ‘Hey, what’s going on at your school?’ or ‘What’s going on with your peers?’, and to be able to feel comfortable having those conversations with their kids. Because we know parents are the first line of defense and they are the reason young people either use or not use drugs or alcohol.”

The training is on Wednesday, April 19th and it will last a little more than 6 hours. Lunch will be provided for everyone participating, and masks are required.

If you or someone you know is interested in signing up for the training session, call PARS at (785)-266-8666 by noon today. There is a $99 registration fee that they are accepting at the door upon arrival.