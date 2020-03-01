Spring car check ups help make for smoother travel

MANHATTAN, Kan, (KSNT) — As we transition from winter to spring, car experts advise checking to make sure your car is ready for the warmer weather.

As drivers look to leave the snow in ice in their rear view mirrors, spring is straight ahead. The staff at F&M Motorsports said just like you prepare your car for winter, you should do the same for spring.

“It’s really important to get those things done because of the salt that’s on the roads and the grime that’s been out here from the weather and so forth,” said office manager Emily Edwards.

Since the build up of salt could damage your car, they said getting it washed is a good place to start.

Next, check your tire pressure. Being in between seasons, the temperature tends to fluctuate.

“Given the sudden rise and drop of temperatures here lately, it definitely can have an affect on your tire pressure,” said owner Franklin Martinez. “So, it’s always a good idea to get your tire pressure checked, look at your vehicle and look at your vent and see what your tire pressure should be.”

If you’re planning on doing some traveling over spring break, you’ll want to make sure to check your oil and fluids.

“A lot of harsh miles over the winter time can kind of beat that oil up, so it is good to try and get it changed out as soon as you can, generally every 4,000 miles,” Martinez said.

Maintaining your car doesn’t just help it run well, but it also helps it look good.

