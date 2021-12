TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire call at 3847 SW Topeka Boulevard.

When crews got to the vacant home, they were able to put the fire out that had started in one room.

Investigators found squatter conditions and that the cause of the fire was incendiary.

The estimated loss of the house is $20,000.

If you have any information about the fire, call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.