‘Squirrels Just Wanna Have Fun’ Crawl includes cocktails, snacks and creativity

MARYSVILLE (KSNT) – Tonight is the fifth annual ladies’ night ‘Squirrel Crawl.’

The event sponsored by Marysville Chamber & Main Street will feature local shopping, cocktails, food, all in Marysville’s downtown district. The event will run from 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., with an “after-party” continuing until 11 p.m., with entertainment. You have to be 21 & over to participate.

Marysville, Kansas (Michael K. Dakota/ KSNT)

“This event gets bigger and better every year”, said Lori Snellings, Marysville Chamber & Main Street Board Member. “I can’t wait to see the turnout for this year’s event. Join us downtown for another fun night out, while supporting our local businesses!”

Thirteen retailers and services businesses will take part.

“This is the second year I am able to attend Squirrel’s Just Wanna Have Fun,” said Kate Tommer, Marysville Chamber & Main Street’s Executive Director. “I can’t wait for the ladies to see what our businesses have to offer right here available locally!”

The event starts at the Historic Union Pacific Depot at 4:40 p.m. Participants can turn in their “Passports” for chances to win prizes.

Tickets are available at the Visitors Center at 101 N. 10th Street; PO Box 16. Tickets to the event are $15 each, or can be purchased as a ticket and t-shirt combo for $25, which includes a themed event graphic tee. The deadline to order an event t-shirt is Wednesday, August 4th! Participants can also Venmo @marysvillechamber-mainstreet with the participant’s name & t-shirt size for their tickets or ticket/t-shirt package.

For more information contact Marysville Chamber & Main Street at the office (785) 562-3101 or email kate.marysvillecms@gmail.com.