TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local hospital is taking a step closer to helping find a cure for cancer.

The Masonic Cancer Alliance, along with the University of Kansas Cancer Center, celebrated it’s partnership with the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Central Topeka. The St. Francis campus was awarded comprehensive cancer status back in July.

This means the hospital will have access to new medications, research and clinical trials to offer a different level of care to their patients. Having this cancer center in Topeka now means cancer patients throughout the state can stay close to home while receiving treatments.

“This is about early detection, it’s about treatment, it’s about survivorship care, it’s about end-of-life care,” said Gary C. Doolittle, Masonic Cancer Alliance Director. “Part of our goal is to make sure that everyone in the state of Kansas has excellent oncology care.”

The St. Francis Cancer Center collaborates and shares new advancements with cancer centers around the U.S.