St. Francis Hospital honors Topeka man who recovered from coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man who survived the coronavirus was honored Wednesday at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis hospital.

Dwight Patterson, 63, was applauded by staff at St. Francis as he left his 6-week stay at the hospital. Patterson was admitted to the hospital on April 9th and diagnosed with coronavirus.

He said he was a little overwhelmed by all of the support.

“I’m just thankful. I’m full right now,” Patterson said. “I’m a little tired but thankful.”

Patterson left the hospital with his wife who has also recovered from coronavirus.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Shawnee County Health Department reported 113 people in the county have recovered from the coronavirus.