TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus has some good news for its patients on Friday morning.

Terri Benson with St. Francis said in a press release on Dec. 22 that the hospital’s patient portal, MyChart, has been restored. Patients can now start using the service to schedule or reschedule appointments, message providers, view medications and request prescription refills, access e-check in, view test results and visit summaries and pay bills.

While the service is back online, Benson said MyChart users will be prompted to reset their passwords when they try to log back in. Some MyChart features, like video visits and access to financial statements, will remain down for the time being.

“We are working diligently to restore these features and other systems as quickly as possible following the cybersecurity incident,” Benson said in the press release.

St. Francis, along with numerous other hospitals across the U.S., were impacted by a ransomware attack on Ardent Health Services, an online services provider for healthcare systems. This attack hit St. Francis’ ability to serve patients through MyChart and its emergency room, forcing Stormont Vail Health to pick up the slack in the days after the cybersecurity incident.

