St. Francis tries to get back to normalcy with this decision

TOPEKA (KSNT)– St. Francis announced that it has decided to add non-urgent outpatient surgeries back on its schedule.

Nancy Burkhardt, a spokesperson of St. Francis, said that top priority and time-sensitive surgeries will appear back on the schedule first. Any elective surgeries that require an in-patient stay will be last to get back on the schedule.

She did confirm that these changes will happen as long as the hospital is able to manage inpatient volumes.

“We will continue adding surgeries to our schedule in an effort to return to normal operations in our surgery department,” Burkhardt said. “We don’t know what tomorrow will bring so we must remain flexible the next few weeks.”



The hospital declares that this change will start happening over the next week.