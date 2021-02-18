St. Jude Country Cares Radiothon starts in Topeka Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The “Country Cares for St. Jude Kids” radiothon is going on Thursday and Friday in Topeka.

Listeners can tune in to 94.5 Country or Country 106.9 between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. each day to take part in the radiothon.

Country Cares for St. Jude Kids is one of the most successful radio fundraising events in America. Since the program began in 1989, more than 200 radio stations across the country have raised more than $400 million in pledges for the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Danielle Norwood, host of the Danielle Norwood Show, takes part in the radiothon each year.

“The whole goal is raising as much money as we can for St. Jude and a lot of the families in northeast Kansas who go to St. Jude,” Norwood said. “We’ll have an emphasis of course, on the national St. Jude Radiothon, but we’ll also be doing things locally to highlight the families in our area.”

Due to the pandemic, many portions of the radiothon are happening remotely, but Norwood said it was important for the show to go on.

“We’re in a pandemic right now and it might be easier to not have this radiothon,” Norwood said. “But we are committing to continue on because cancer does not take a break and we’re not either.”

People can give by listening and calling the number on the radio or by donating online.

Along with the radiothon, the Topeka community raises money for St. Jude each year through the St. Jude Dream Home. Builders broke ground on the fourth Topeka St. Jude Dream home in November. It is located at 2524 SE Neptune Ct. in Aquarian Acres, north of Lake Shawnee.

Tickets will go on sale to win the home later this Spring. The home will be given away live on KSNT this summer.

Once the home is given away, the Topeka community will have raised $2.8 million dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through the St. Jude Dream Home.