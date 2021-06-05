St. Jude dream home giveaway open house underway

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The St. Jude dream home giveaway is almost here and the open house is underway. Drippé Homes is hosting an open house on June 12 and June 19 from 10 am to 3 pm. The house is located at 2524 SE. Neptune Ct.

For the 4th straight year, St. Jude is hosting a dream home giveaway. The newly constructed house is 2,800 square feet and has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The estimated value of the house is $425,000.

The home will be given away on June 24 in a raffle drawing. To enter the drawing one must purchase a $100 dollar ticket. As of June 5, only around half of the 7,500 tickets were still available for purchase.

Brandi Whisler, lead interior designer for Drippé Homes, said that all the money goes straight to St. Jude Research Children’s Hospital.

“What they do is they make it so any Families that need to bring their children there are able to do so free of charge, which is really amazing” said Whisler.

Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, and Bosch all donated various materials to help St. Jude build the house. The majority of the flooring, faucets, lights, appliances and other various materials all came from these national sponsors.

The home is currently furnished for the open house, however, only the appliances donated by Bosch will remain in the house when it is raffled away.

The house is located within the Shawnee Heights school district. Brad and Trina Stewart, local Topeka residents and residents of the same neighborhood for more than 9 years, said “it’s always been a great school district”. Trina Stewart also stated “it was one of the main reasons for moving to the area” and that the district “had great teachers and a great curriculum”.

For more information about the Dream Home giveaway, please visit www.dreamhome.org or call 1-800-846-2640.