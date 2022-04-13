TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tickets are now on sale for the fifth annual Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

To get your own ticket for a chance to win a brand new house built by Drippé Homes valued at an estimated $500,000, go to dreamhome.com or call 1-800-846-2540. Those who reserve a ticket by April 20 will be entered for a chance to win the Tickets on Sale Prize which is a tornado shelter and installation valued at $10,000, courtesy of South Wind Shelters and Safe Rooms.

Other prizes in the giveaway include a Bonus Prize Deadline for June 3 $2,500 shopping spree at Sutherlands in Topeka and an Early Bird Prize Deadline on May 6 for a $10,000 gift certificate to Carpet One Floor and Home. Register free at the Open House for a chance to win a $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of the Azura Credit Union.

Each ticket costs $100. Only 7,000 will be sold with one lucky winner claiming the newly constructed home on the big giveaway date on June 16.

The house will be available for free tours starting on May 28 and running to June 12. The tours will be given on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

The St. Jude Dream Home is located in Greenhill Pointe at 2310 NW 49th Ter. and consists of the following features:

Four bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Estimated 2,800 square feet

Large butler’s pantry

Prep kitchen

Basement wet bar

Oversized luxury master shower

Walk-in closets in every bedroom

Three-car garage

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway not only helps to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, but it is also a service project that everyone in the community can rally behind and support. Key sponsors of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway include: KSNT 27 News, Drippé Homes, Alpha Media Topeka, South Wind Shelters & Safe Rooms, Carpet One Floor & Home, Azura Credit Union and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane and Bosch. Volunteers with Epsilon Signa Alpha volunteered throughout the duration of this campaign.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital leads the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so that they can focus on their child’s survival. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped to push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened in 1962.

St. Jude works to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90% and it won’t stop until child deaths caused by cancer are prevented completely. Since the majority of St. Jude funding comes from individual contributions, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most: saving kids regardless of their financial situation.