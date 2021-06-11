ST. JUDE DREAM HOME: Last day to reserve tickets & enter to win $2,500 shopping spree

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friday marks the final day people can reserve tickets with the chance to win a Sutherlands shopping spree for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home.

Drippe Homes has been working on the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home for the last year and participants can reserve a $100 ticket for the house estimated at a value of $425,000. People who reserve their tickets by Friday night will be entered to win a $2,500 shopping spree at Sutherlands home-improvement store.

KSNT News will have full coverage throughout the day starting at 5:00 a.m., featuring live walk-throughs of the 2021 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home, interviews with team members working on the home and live announcements of ticket reservations.

The 2,800 square foot home is located at 2524 SE Neptune Ct. in southeast Topeka and money raised by the tickets will go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to ensure no family ever pays for a bill, hotel room or meal while taking care of a sick child.

Your $100 reservation could cover two platelet count tests or six meals for a St. Jude family.

Watch live coverage here from 5 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.