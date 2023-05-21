TOPEKA (KSNT) – Open house tours are now available for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home.

Open house tours are available May 20 – June 11:

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sundays: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The deadline for the bonus prize is June 1. Anyone who reserves a ticket by midnight on June first will be eligible to win a $2,500 shopping spree at Sutherland’s in Topeka.

Tickets are selling fast as less than 3,000 remain. Your $100 ticket gives you the chance to win a brand new home built by Drippe Homes. All of the money raised directly benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, supporting their work to end childhood cancer.

Click here to reserve your ticket.