KSNT 27 News Skytracker took an aerial photo of the St. Jude Dream Home. (KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The winners of the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway will be announced on 27 News Thursday night.

Seven thousand tickets were sold over the course of the giveaway, raising over $3.4 million for St. Jude. Tonight, both the house and other large prizes will be given away to a select few lucky winners.

The first winner of the evening, Stacey Marney from Topeka, claims the Open House Prize: a $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Azura Credit Union.

The second winner, Chance Droege of Burlingame, claimed the Tickets on Sale Prize which includes a tornado shelter installation valued at $10,000 courtesy of South Wind Shelters & Safe Rooms.

The winner of the Early Bird Prize is Keith Picht from Oskaloosa. This prize includes a $10,000 gift certificate to Carpet One Floor & Home.

The last prize winner will be announced at 9 p.m.

Later tonight, at 10:00 p.m., the grand prize winner of the Dream Home Giveaway will be revealed. They will receive a newly built house by Drippé Homes in Greenhill Pointe with an estimated 2,800 square feet and valued at an estimated $500,000.