St. Jude hosts state of childhood cancer virtual event Wednesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Wednesday night St. Jude will present the state of childhood cancer, a virtual event for donors and supporters.

The event will be hosted by NBC News anchor Willie Geist. The event’s lineup consists of Richard Shadyac, ALSAC President and CEO, Charles Roberts, MD, PhD, St. Jude Executive Vice President, and St. Jude patient Imani and family.

For the last three years KSNT has partnered with St. Jude and has raised $2.1 million.

