TOPEKA (KSNT) – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital isn’t just helping kinds in Kansas, or even children in the United States. The healthcare organization is stepping up to help patients impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Just a few days ago, Topeka welcomed two families of Ukrainian refugees into the community. They’re not alone in traveling around the world.

Thanks to the efforts of St. Jude Inspire – Ukrainian childhood cancer patients are being evacuated to the US and other countries around the world to continue their treatments.

The Safer Ukraine Project is a humanitarian effort St. Jude Global began after Russia’s invasion. The four children with cancer along with their 10 family members are the first to arrive in the states through the program.