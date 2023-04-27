KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patient Grit Henderson celebrated his chemo-free status with some friends from the NFL.

The Henderson family attended The Dash to End Childhood Cancer event, presented by St. Jude, ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City. Some NFL alumni participated in Rich Eisen’s “Run Rich Run” initiative, which according to St. Jude, has raised over $5 million for the hospital.

The Hendersons recently learned Grit will no longer need chemotherapy, after his original diagnosis in December 2017. At this “No More Chemo Party” Wednesday night, everyone sang and celebrated this milestone in Grit’s life. St. Jude representatives said Grit told them it was the best day of his life.

KSNT 27 News partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for its annual Dream Home fundraiser. You can reserve your tickets now for the 2023 Topeka St. Jude Dream Home for a chance to win the Dream Home valued at $560,000. All of the money goes directly to St. Jude and its mission to defeat childhood cancer, along with other life-threatening diseases.

Open house tours will be conducted May 20 to June 11 on Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturdays, tours are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. at 2523 SE Saturn Dr. in Topeka.

If you reserve tickets by May 11, you are also in the running to win a 18k white gold one-carat diamond ring.