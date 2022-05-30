ST. MARYS (KSNT) – Over a month after falling tree debris put a Kansas child into a coma, her small town community came together to raise funds for her hospital bills.

On April 26th Quinlynn Jones was playing outside, when a falling tree limb hit her – causing fractures on both sides of her skull, and putting the second grader into a coma.

The St. Marys community gathered Saturday to show their support for Quinlynn, who is now awake but still in the hospital. Coming together to support one of their own is something community members would do again in a heartbeat.

“We’ve got your back,” said Event Organizer Adam Harpe. “We love you, we’ve got a lot of people here thinking about you praying for you. Honestly if we gotta put on another event like this to raise even more funds we’ll do it, with a smile.”

If you’re interested in helping out the Jones family, the gofundme is still active.