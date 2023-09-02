ST. MARYS (KSNT) – A local couple are happily celebrating the grand opening of their new feed supply store in St. Marys on Saturday.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Nick and Amanda Rutledge, the owners of Rutledge Farm & Feed in St. Marys about the opening of their new location. The pair opened the doors to their store at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 105 North Seventh Street with an inventory of livestock and domestic animal feeds for sale, courtesy of a partnership with Valley View Milling, LLC in Seneca.

Nick said he hopes his business will help locals out when they’re looking for feed options so they won’t have to drive to places like Seneca to get what they need.

“Right now we’re selling cat food, dog food, anything domestic, cattle, we do custom rations, minerals, really anything for any livestock or pets,” Nick said. “Hopefully we’ll start expanding and get stuff like shovels and pliers and more ranch-type stuff.”

The couple is testing the waters at the moment with aspirations to expand their business later on if things take off with the local community.

“Right now, we’re trying to fill this one in first and get it where we want it then we’ll see where the future takes us,” Nick said. “If it takes off, hopefully maybe we’ll go to a bigger building.”

“We actually were just looking for feed for ourselves and were trying to find somebody that had quality feed for a good price and we ended up finding Valley View Milling and when we brought it here people kept asking what we give our animals and it kinda took off from there,” Amanda said.

Nick said the store will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find out more about the store by checking out its website here or by going to Facebook.