ST. MARYS (KSNT) – The City of St. Marys will keep its library following several months of contentious wrangling over a book featuring a transgender child.

The St. Marys library will stay open, at least for one more year, after a city commission vote Tuesday night.

The city commission voted 4 to 0 to offer a one-year lease to the library. This came after the uproar following the library’s pushback when asked to remove a book containing LGBTQ content from its shelves.

Some city commissioners had said they would reject the library’s lease renewal, and instead establish a library controlled by the city in order to prevent what they call “LGBTQ, sexual, or otherwise divisive content” on the shelves.

The book in question, “Melissa,” formerly titled “George,” is the story of a young 4th-grade boy who identifies as a girl and desperately wants to play the part of Charlotte in “Charlotte’s Web.”